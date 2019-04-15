'Vaaste' song will be close to my heart: Dhvani Bhanushali

Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is currently basking in the success of her latest song "Vaaste", says the track will always remain close to her heart as it has crossed 50 million views in just a week since releasing on YouTube.

"This song is all about love and has a very sweet story in it. The team has worked really hard on this and we are glad that the song could hit the right notes.

"This song will always be close to my heart as it has set a new record of crossing 50 million views within seven days in Hindi pop music," she said in a statement.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song also features Dhvani in the video. Tanishk and Dhvani earlier collaborated for hit songs "Dilbar" and "Leja Re".