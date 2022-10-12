Vaibhav Tatwawdi talks about his Hindi music video debut, says 'being part of this music video has been an amazing experience'

New Delhi: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawdi has been receiving much appreciation for his latest web series 'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi'. Now the actor is all set to take a step forward into the hindi music video space with a new love single 'Chal Ab Wahan'.

The song features Vaibhav Tatwawdi and Pooja Sawant and has been shot in the scenic valleys of Kashmir, which makes it an exciting watch.

Sharing his experience on working on 'Chal Ab Kahan', Vaibhav said,"I am featuring in my very first hindi music video and it's exciting. After working on prominent OTT projects in hindi, being part of this music video has been an amazing experience. Music videos have really made a strong presence in the last few years and are booming in the digital space. What also made me say an instant yes to the song was the amazing composition and the beautiful lyrics."

"The icing on the cake was shooting the song in Kashmir. The breathtaking location and the vibe of the song matched really well. We were shooting at Gulmarg and Doodhpatri which gave our the song the actual feel that we needed. The locals were also very supportive and infact made our shoot experience a comfortable one. Over the last few years films and songs have not really been shot in Kashmir, so when we got the chance to shoot in Kashmir I was really happy because I have always been a fan of songs and films in the past which were shot there. From all the Kahwa and delicious Kashmiri food to a shoot experience which will always be cherished, making this song was a memorable time", concluded Vaibhav.

The song is all set to be released on the 12th of October.