Vande Mataram song: Arjun Kapoor and team display their love for nation in 'India's Most Wanted' new track—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'India's Most Wanted'. The thriller is directed by 'No One Killed Jessica' fame Raj Kumar Gupta. The trailer was unveiled sometime back and it received a massive response.

The makers have released a new song titled 'Vande Mataram' and it will ignite your patriotic spirit and love for the nation.

Watch the song here:

The trailer shows the journey of five men who set out to find the country's most wanted criminal. Some fine performances by great supporting cast make us hopeful that this might be an entertaining watch.

The director is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of an intelligence officer out on a mission.

The film stars classic actor Rajesh Sharma in a pivotal role. Arjun Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Panipat.