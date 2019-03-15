हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh collaborate with Harrdy Sandhu

Singer Harrdy Sandhu has joined forces with actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh for the single "Yaarr superstaar".

Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh collaborate with Harrdy Sandhu

Mumbai: Singer Harrdy Sandhu has joined forces with actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh for the single "Yaarr superstaar".

The song charts the journey of three friends through their college years to their work life.

"Varun and I go back a long way and have gone through a similar journey of ups and downs. And this video would not have been complete without Manjot," Harrdy said in a statement.

The video is dedicated to all his friends who "I have had the best of times with. I will do anything to get those days back. They are all my `Yaar Superstars`". 

"I also want my listeners to think of their friends during college and share this song with them," added Harrdy.

Varun said when a `yaar` (friend) asked him to be a part of the music video, "toh karna hai (so I have to do it), especially if the `yaar` is my talented buddy Harrdy".

"Yaarr superstaar" took Manjot down memory lane when he heard it for the first time. "Shooting with all my `yaars` was the best thing".

Pawanesh Pajnu, Head-North, Sony Music India, added: "`Yaarr superstaar` has an instant likeability to it and will relate to people across age groups. We are very excited to have partnered with talented artistes like Varun and Manjot and without them, this would have not been such a massive product."

Tags:
Varun SharmaManjot SinghHarrdy Sandhu
Next
Story

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite found dead

Must Watch

PT14M36S

Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods ahead of Lok Sabha polls