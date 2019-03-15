Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh collaborate with Harrdy Sandhu

Mumbai: Singer Harrdy Sandhu has joined forces with actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh for the single "Yaarr superstaar".

The song charts the journey of three friends through their college years to their work life.

"Varun and I go back a long way and have gone through a similar journey of ups and downs. And this video would not have been complete without Manjot," Harrdy said in a statement.

The video is dedicated to all his friends who "I have had the best of times with. I will do anything to get those days back. They are all my `Yaar Superstars`".

"I also want my listeners to think of their friends during college and share this song with them," added Harrdy.

Varun said when a `yaar` (friend) asked him to be a part of the music video, "toh karna hai (so I have to do it), especially if the `yaar` is my talented buddy Harrdy".

"Yaarr superstaar" took Manjot down memory lane when he heard it for the first time. "Shooting with all my `yaars` was the best thing".

Pawanesh Pajnu, Head-North, Sony Music India, added: "`Yaarr superstaar` has an instant likeability to it and will relate to people across age groups. We are very excited to have partnered with talented artistes like Varun and Manjot and without them, this would have not been such a massive product."