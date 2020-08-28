हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nani

Vasthunna Vachestunna song from south star Nani's upcoming Telugu thriller 'V' unveiled - Watch

The gritty action-thriller is releasing on September 5, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Vasthunna Vachestunna song from south star Nani&#039;s upcoming Telugu thriller &#039;V&#039; unveiled - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Mohana Krishna Indraganti has directed and written the script for upcoming Telugu thriller 'V'. Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles - the film promises to be an entertaining watch. 

The makers have released a new song titled Vasthunna Vachestunna, a soothing track. It has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Amit Trivedi, who has composed the song as well. 

Watch Vasthunna Vachestunna song here: 

The track has been penned Sirivennela Seetharamasastri, showing the love between the two souls. The soothing romantic song has intriguing music which will stay with you for a long time and the chemistry between the lead pair is palpable. 

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, 'V' is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi. 

The gritty action-thriller is releasing on September 5, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Tags:
Nanivv filmsouth moviesSouth actorSouth filmsSudheer BabuAditi Rao HydariTelugu movieVasthunna Vachestunna songNivetha Thomas
Next
Story

Song for Sushant Singh Rajput meant to empathise with his family: Lyricist
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Exclusive : Forensic expert R K Sharma on Sushant's postmortem report