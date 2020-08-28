Vasthunna Vachestunna song from south star Nani's upcoming Telugu thriller 'V' unveiled - Watch

New Delhi: Mohana Krishna Indraganti has directed and written the script for upcoming Telugu thriller 'V'. Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles - the film promises to be an entertaining watch.

The makers have released a new song titled Vasthunna Vachestunna, a soothing track. It has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Amit Trivedi, who has composed the song as well.

Watch Vasthunna Vachestunna song here:

The track has been penned Sirivennela Seetharamasastri, showing the love between the two souls. The soothing romantic song has intriguing music which will stay with you for a long time and the chemistry between the lead pair is palpable.

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, 'V' is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

The gritty action-thriller is releasing on September 5, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.