Vidyut Jammwal: 'Tera baap aaya' sets tone for 'Commando 3'

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal says "Tera baap aaya" has an adrenaline pumping, edgy vibe which is for the "fearless and rebellious youth".

"Tera baap aaya" is a promotional song for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's upcoming action-thriller "Commando 3", which is directed by Aditya Datt. The high on energy song highlights the chase between Vidyut's onscreen avatar and Gulshan Devaiah's character which forms the crux of the movie.

"The rap ... 'Tera baap aaya' sets a power-packed and punchy tone for our film. Works incredibly with the space we have created the world of the film in. The song has an undeniable adrenaline pumping, edgy vibe which is for the fearless and rebellious youth," Vidyut said.

Datt said: "The brief for the song from us was 'fastest finger first'. The rap is about who is the 'BAAP' in locating one another, between the protagonist and antagonist."

Composed by Vikram Montrose, it is penned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Montrose.

Talking about the song, Montrose said: "'Tera baap aaya' song is special to me in a lot of ways. The vision of Vipul sir, and Aditya has helped us create a powerful song which not only goes with the stylised action of the movie but also sounds cinematic and universal. I personally enjoy this genre and glad to have gotten to produce and compose something like this. Farhad's energy in the song is absolutely electrifying and I am sure people will love the song and get hooked to it."

To this, Bhiwandiwala added: "Vikram came up with the line 'Tera baap aaya' and therein the entire song fell into place seamlessly. It is a power packed, heroic song which gives an adrenaline rush and will appeal to the masses. I have absolutely enjoyed creating and giving vocals. Personally, I have always been fascinated with action movies and when I got an opportunity to be part of such a powerful franchise and sing for the man himself Vidyut Jammwal, I couldn't have asked for more."

After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.