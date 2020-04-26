हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay

Vijay fans make #VaathiComing trend on YouTube, Shilpa Shetty dances to the tunes in viral video

Shilpa Shetty dedicated a special performance to Vijay on TikTok and wrote, "This Is For You #ThalapathyVijay."

Vijay fans make #VaathiComing trend on YouTube, Shilpa Shetty dances to the tunes in viral video
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Vijay has a huge fan-following and everytime his movies or song release, they get a blockbuster welcome on social media. Now, #VaathiComing has taken over Twitter after the song of the same name was released. Also, it’s going viral because actress Shilpa Shetty dedicated a special performance to Vijay on TikTok and wrote, "This Is For You #ThalapathyVijay."

Shilpa has aced the ‘Vaathi Coming’ hook step and her video is now super-hit on social media. The clip has been shared by Vijay’s fan clubs on Twitter. Take a look, you’ll be bowled over.

Here’s how Twitter celebrated #VaathiComing:

'Vaathi Coming' is sung by Anirudh Ravichander & Gana Balachandar. The music courtesy also goes to Anirudh.

‘Vaathi Coming’ is from Vijay’s much-anticipated film 'Master', also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea and Shanthanu. It’s an action-thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Details related to ‘Master’ have been kept under the wraps. Its release date has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vijay was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Bigil’.

Vijay, Actor Vijay, Shilpa Shetty, vaathi coming, Master
