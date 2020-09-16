Watch Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's garage romance in 'Tehas Nehas' song from 'Khaali Peeli'!

Mumbai: The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer 'Khaali Peeli' have now dropped a brand new song from the film. Titled 'Tehas Nehas', the quirky romantic number has been composed by musical duo Vishal and Shekhar, sung by ShekharRajwani & Prakriti Kakkar and penned by Kumaar. Meanwhile, the choreography of the track has been done by Rajitdev.

What instantly catches attention is the fact finally after a long time, Bollywood has once come out with a garage romance song. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's effortlessly sizzling chemistry combined with those dancing moves - 'Tehas Nehas' is here to top the charts.

Give this breezy romantic track a listen and you will find yourself hooked.

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. It's going to be the first-ever Bollywood film to have a simultaneous multi-format release on 2nd October 2020 on a new service called Zee Plex. With the new offering, the viewers will be able to watch the film in the comfort of their homes.

