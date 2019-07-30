Will recreate music if it isn't too commonplace: Arjun Kanungo

New Delhi: Singer Arjun Kanungo has been quite vocal about not being in favour of remixes. However, he wouldn't mind being a part of a recreation effort in the future, if it doesn't become too commonplace.

"It's a trend and it will eventually pass. I mean how many songs are you going to remake? There are only so many hit tracks from the past that you can remake," Kanungo told IANS.

Kanungo, who gained popularity with numbers like "Baaki baatein peene baad", "La la la" and "Khoon choos le", says he was offered to lend his voice for a recreation but he turned it down.

"I recently had an offer to do a remix by my own label, but I turned it down because I felt right now is not the time for me to do something like this. Maybe in the future I would try doing it, if it's not so common," he added.