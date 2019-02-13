Would love to sing in any language: Arjun Kanungo

New Delhi: Singer Arjun Kanungo, who is known for tracks like "Baaki Baatein Peene Baad", "Gallan tipsiyaan" and "La la la", says he would love to sing in any language.

Kanungo has previously sung a romantic song titled "Sirikkadhey" for music director Anirudh Ravichander in the Tamil film "Remo".

Would he like to sing more south Indian songs?

"I would love to sing in any language. Be it Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam. I am happy to sing in any language. I would love to sing with Anirudh," Kanungo told IANS.

He says it was a "great experience" for him to sing in a language he did not speak.

"Soon after (that) I sang in Punjabi and now a Telugu song I have sung which should come out soon," he added.

Kanungo is now judging a show called "MTV Style Superstars", and then there is "Unplugged".

He has also written and acted in a short film, which, he said, "should be out in the middle of March".

