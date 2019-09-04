ZEE5 brings together Rahul Vaidya, BeatRAW and D-Cypher for beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti

ZEE5 gives a new avatar to Ganesh aarti 'Shendur Lal Chadhayo' along with Rahul Vaidya and two extremely skilled beat boxers - BeatRAW and D-Cypher for Ganesh Chaturthi. The song has been put together without the use of any instruments.

Sounds of instruments like dhol, conch (Shank), manjira have all been created by mouth alone. The track also has an intriguing video which showcases how all the sounds were created. The video end with a key message - 'Your voice is important. Raise it for the right reasons.'

Hear the song here:

Talking about his experience Rahul Vaidya said, “ I recently released my new single 'Jayaz' with ZEE5 during which they shared the idea of #raiseyourvoice. I was immediately on board and we put together this aarti in our endeavour to spread the message. I had a great time creating this track with BeatRAW and D-Cypher. They are extremely talented and I am truly happy to collaborate with them.”

D-Cypher shares, “Music is my life and it always excites me to meet like-minded musicians like Rahul and D-Cypher to create new soundtracks. We did this for a meaningful initiative and I hope viewers love listening to it on ZEE5.”

Ganesh Aarti X Beatboxing is exclusively available on ZEE5.