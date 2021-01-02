Dzukou valley wildfire: More NDRF personnel, IAF helicopters rushed to Manipur-Nagaland border

Manipur: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday (January 2, 2021) deployed 60 personnel and the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent three more helicopters to contain the spread of wildfire at the Dzukou valley on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

The fire reportedly started in the last week of December 2020 and has already caused a lot of damage to the environment.

"The NDRF has now deployed 60 personnel at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley. Also, 2 helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed to fight the wildfire. Thanks to the men of action Shri. Amit Shah Ji and Shri. Dr. Jitendra Singh Ji for their prompt intervention," tweeted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The @NDRFHQ has now deployed 60 personnel at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley. Also 2 helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed to fight the wildfire. Thanks to the men of action Shri. @AmitShah Ji and Shri. @DrJitendraSingh Ji for their prompt intervention. pic.twitter.com/Gb8Y7lw8oZ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 2, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Singh had thanked Amit Shah for his timely intervention and said, "I, on behalf of the people of Manipur, thank Hon’ble Union HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for his timely intervention to contain the wildfire at Dzuko Valley. It is indeed very reassuring that under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji, the people of Manipur are in safe hands."

I, on behalf of the people of Manipur, thank Hon’ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for his timely intervention to contain the wildfire at Dzuko Valley. It is indeed very reassuring that under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji & Amit Shah Ji, the people of Manipur are in safe hands. pic.twitter.com/aqwpd8BjZ3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 1, 2021

Notably, the IAF has sent Mi-17V5 helicopters equipped with Bambi buckets to douse the massive wildfire.

Yesterday C-130J of @IAF_MCC airlifted 48 personnel of @NDRFHQ along with 9T of firefighting eqpt. IAF has deployed 4 Helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket to control the fire at Dzukou Valley near Kohima. @SpokespersonMoD @NBirenSingh @Neiphiu_Rio @prodefkohima pic.twitter.com/MEN00WQKAp — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) January 2, 2021

The Manipur CM had also conducted an aerial survey on December 31, 2020, to take stock of the wildfire.

The wildfire at Dzuko valley is very alarming now and this needs immediate attention before it spreads towards Mt. Iso. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site. Also requesting the NDRF to assist us to contain the situation. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/a7BJdwfPU1 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

