हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dzukou Valley wildfire

Dzukou valley wildfire: More NDRF personnel, IAF helicopters rushed to Manipur-Nagaland border

The fire reportedly started in the last week of December 2020. 

Dzukou valley wildfire: More NDRF personnel, IAF helicopters rushed to Manipur-Nagaland border
Photo: Twitter@NDRFHQ

Manipur: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday (January 2, 2021) deployed 60 personnel and the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent three more helicopters to contain the spread of wildfire at the Dzukou valley on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

The fire reportedly started in the last week of December 2020 and has already caused a lot of damage to the environment. 

"The NDRF has now deployed 60 personnel at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley. Also, 2 helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed to fight the wildfire. Thanks to the men of action Shri. Amit Shah Ji and Shri. Dr. Jitendra Singh Ji for their prompt intervention," tweeted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier on Friday, Singh had thanked Amit Shah for his timely intervention and said, "I, on behalf of the people of Manipur, thank Hon’ble Union HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for his timely intervention to contain the wildfire at Dzuko Valley. It is indeed very reassuring that under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji, the people of Manipur are in safe hands."

Notably, the IAF has sent Mi-17V5 helicopters equipped with Bambi buckets to douse the massive wildfire.

The Manipur CM had also conducted an aerial survey on December 31, 2020, to take stock of the wildfire.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dzukou Valley wildfireDzukou valleyNagalandManipur
Next
Story

After Meghalaya mine tragedy, 4 killed in mishap at illegal coal mine in Nagaland
  • 1,03,05,788Confirmed
  • 1,49,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Sourav Ganguly is out of danger now, hospitalized due to heart disease