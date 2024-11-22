Nashik Central Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Devyani Suhas Pharande vs Gite Vasant Nivrutti Total Votes Margin AIMIM BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Nashik Central Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Nashik Central Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nashik Central seat was held on November 20. The Nashik Central assembly seat has been a BJP since the 2014 election.

There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Devyani Suhas Pharande of BJP, Gite Vasant Nivrutti of Shiv Sena (UTB), Mushir Muniroddin Sayed of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Nitin Pandurang Revgade (Patil) of Nirbhay Maharashtra Party and independents candidates. However, from the application of 31 total contestants 13 were accepted, 4 were rejected, 14 applications were withdrawn and 10 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Devyani Suhas Pharande of the BJP won the elections by defeating Hemlata Ninad Patil of the INC by around 28,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Farande Devayani Suhas contested the polls on the BJP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Vasant (bhau) Nivrutti Gite of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) by around 28,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.