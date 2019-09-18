National Green Tribunal dismisses plea challenging implementation of odd-even scheme in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday (September 18) dismissed a petition challenging the implementation of odd-even initiative in Delhi for 12 days from November 4 to 15 in order to curb air pollution.

The petition was filed by Advocate Gaurav Bansal and in his plea Bansal had claimed that during an assessment of the effect of the odd-even scheme when it was first implemented in 2016 it was found that the ambient air quality during the implementation period was found to be worse when compared to when the scheme was not in force.

The petitioner had also claimed that country’s top environmental pollution control boards including Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had categorically stated that odd-even policy had failed to curb the air pollution menace and the "will ignorance" by the Delhi government of the findings of top institutes was not only "unpleasant", but it also "downsized the reputation of such institutes."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on September 13 that the odd-even number scheme will be reintroduced in Delhi for 12 days from November 4 to 15 in a bid to control air pollution, which touches alarming proportions during the winter season.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also said that the scheme was not required as pollution levels in Delhi has already come down due to the construction of new Ring Road in Delhi and adjoining areas. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had also suggested CM Kejriwal not to implement the odd-even scheme in the state.