NEET Row: Motivational Speaker Dr Vivek Bindra Backs Students, Questions NTA

Ever since the results of NEET 2024 came out, there has been an uproar in the whole country. The NEET result row even reached the Supreme Court and now the Central government has decided to roll back the grace marks awarded to students. The Congress party has demanded an investigation into the alleged irregularities. Not only political parties but people from all walks of life are supporting students. Motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra has posted a video with his research on his YouTube channel in which he has explained the whole matter in detail, questioning the NTA.

When the NEET result came on June 4, even students who got 100 per cent marks were not eligible to be admitted to AIIMS because not one or two but 67 candidates topped this time. 6 students from the same centre were toppers, which raised questions like paper leaks. In this entire controversy, the students are suffering the most. In this matter, many questions are being raised on NTA i.e. National Testing Agency.

24 lakh students participated in this NEET 2024 exam. This exam was conducted at 4750 centres across the country, some of these centres had some shortcomings during the exam like time loss, dummy candidates and paper leaks. When Dr Vivek Bindra specifically spoke to the NTA officials about this, he came to know that the NTA itself has caught more than 40 dummy candidates so far and has registered cases against the mafia.

NEET Result Day A Conspiracy?

Another question also arose about this NEET result why the result which was to come on June 14 was announced 10 days earlier on the day of the election result? Was there any conspiracy behind this too? The answer to this question is that NTA had said that the result of NEET exam could come on 14th June or anytime before that but it was understood that the result would come on 14th June. The reason for the result coming early is only that the whole process got over quickly, that is why the result was also announced early.

Another big question is how did 67 students get 100% marks in such a big competitive exam, whereas last year only 2 students were toppers in this exam. Out of these 67 students, 44 students got the benefit of Answer Key Discrepancies, which the students also challenged. However, the experts considered both the options of the challenging questions to be correct due to which so many students got more marks. 6 students were given compensatory marks due to loss of time, while there were 17 students who got full marks for their hard work.

Why 1,563 Students Given Grace Marks?

Questions are now being raised about those 1,563 students who were given compensatory marks due to the mistake of the exam centre. On this, Dr Vivek Bindra says that there should be complete justice with the students, so these 1,563 students should be re-examined. However, in this case, the Supreme Court has now given a big decision in favor of the students and said that now all these 1,563 students will have to take the exam again. After which the questions raised on the result of this exam and NTA will end automatically. If the rest of the students have any questions related to this whole matter, they can email NTA's at neet@nta.ac.in.