2024 Jawa 350 Launched In India at Rs. 2.14 lakhs: Hunter 350 Rival Gets THESE Updates

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced their latest model, the Jawa 350, in the Indian market. This new bike is competitively priced between Rs. 2.14 to 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a significant upgrade over the previous Jawa Standard model. The Jawa 350 brings a host of new features and improvements, setting a new standard in its segment.

Jawa 350: Enhanced Engine Performance

The Jawa 350 steps up the game with its robust 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This marks a substantial improvement over the earlier 294cc unit. The engine generates an impressive 22.5 horsepower and 28.2 Nm of torque, offering a powerful and responsive riding experience.

Jawa 350:Transmission and Clutch

Accompanying this power is a six-speed gearbox, now equipped with a slipper clutch. This addition aims to enhance performance and facilitate smoother gear shifts, contributing to a more refined riding experience.

Design and Dimensional Changes

The Jawa 350 showcases several design enhancements while retaining its classic aesthetic. Notably, it features a higher ground clearance of 178mm (up from 165mm) and an increased seat height of 790 mm (previously 765mm). The wheelbase has been extended to 1,449mm from 1,368mm. To accommodate these changes, the bike's kerb weight has increased to 194 kilograms.

Chassis and Tyres

These modifications stem from the inclusion of a new dual-cradle chassis, designed to improve the bike's overall stability and handling. In line with this, the Jawa 350 is fitted with wider tyres, sporting a 100/90 section at the front and a 130/80 section at the rear, while maintaining the 18-17-inch wheel diameter.

With these upgrades, the Jawa 350 not only respects its heritage but also embraces modern technology and design, making it a compelling choice for motorcycle enthusiasts.