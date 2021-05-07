हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India Post collaborates with custom authorities for speedy delivery of COVID-19 resources

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI): The Department of Posts, in collaboration with customs authorities, has issued a public notice for speedy clearance, processing and delivery of COVID-19 resources such as oxygen concentrators, equipment and medicines.

It has asked India Post customers to send details of their consignment through e-mail or WhatsApp to nodal officers for expeditious delivery of their COVID-19 resources.

"To further facilitate the clearances and faster delivery of such shipments, esteemed customers..., who are expecting to receive and seeking tracking details of such shipment sent through post from abroad, are hereby informed that they can send details of their consignment, name, mobile number, e-mail ID, tracking ID, date of posting and delivery address, on e-mail address," an offcial statement said.

The department has issued two e-mail IDs for sending details: adgim2@indiapost.Gov.In and dop.Covid19@gmail.Com.

It has also appointed Arvind Kumar and Puneet Kumar as nodal officers who can be contacted at 9868378497 and 9536623331, respectively, for expediting delivery of the emergency items.

The government on May 6 had said no oxygen concentrator, received as said from abroad, is lying with the customs authorities at any port of import as these consignments are being cleared swiftly.

In all, it had received 3,000 oxygen concentrators (OCs) as global aid to support the government's efforts in their collective fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and claimed that no OC is lying in custom warehouses.

People are facing shortage of breathing equipment and medicines during the ongoing second wave. Several companies and NGOs like Paytm and Democracy People Foundation have started procuring OCs from abroad to help people facing dip in oxygen levels.

 

