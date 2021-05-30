Indian Oil’s bumper offer! Refill fuel and win Rs 2 crore, here’s how

New Delhi: State-owned petroleum company Indian Oil is offering its customers a chance to win a reward of up to Rs 2 crore as part of its 'Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto' scheme.

Under this scheme, a consumer can get a chance to win Rs 2 crore by buying diesel from an Indian Oil petrol pump.

Eligibility for 'Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto' scheme

Vehicle owners can participate in Indian Oil’s 'Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto' scheme by refiling at least 25 litres of diesel in a single bill. The scheme is, therefore, more attractive for farmers and truck operators.

Any Indian citizen over the age of 18 years can participate in the scheme, Indian Oil said in a tweet.

Last date of the 'Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto' scheme

Vehicle owners will have to note that the last day to participate in the 'Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto' scheme is 31 July. So, register for the scheme, they need to refill their vehicles with 25 litres of diesel in a single bill.

How to register for the 'Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto' scheme

After you buy 25 litres of diesel or more from Indian Oil, ensure that you are leaving the petrol pump with a bill in your hand so that you have the access to the bill number and dealer code.

In the next step, you have to SMS the dealer code and the bill number to 7799033333. Type the dealer code and then type the bill number after giving the space, followed by the quantity of diesel you bought from the pump. Send the message to 7799033333.