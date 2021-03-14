17 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, caseload reaches 25,664

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (March 13) that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,664, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 84 from 75 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another eight patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,489, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.31 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down marginally to 1,817 from 1,819 on Friday while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,550 and the death toll reached 8,745 on Saturday (March 13), the data showed.

