BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Noida's Paramount society, family evacuated safely

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Noida's Paramount society in Sector 137 on Sunday (November 21, 2021) morning and four members of the family including a toddler was trapped in the high-rise building.
As per the latest reports, all four members namely Manoj, Anita, Tanishka and the toddler have been evacuated safely.
The mother reportedly played a crucial role and blocked her kids outside in a balcony when the fire broke out.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.