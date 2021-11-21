BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Noida's Paramount society, family evacuated safely

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Noida's Paramount society in Sector 137 on Sunday (November 21, 2021) morning and four members of the family including a toddler was trapped in the high-rise building.

As per the latest reports, all four members namely Manoj, Anita, Tanishka and the toddler have been evacuated safely.

The mother reportedly played a crucial role and blocked her kids outside in a balcony when the fire broke out.

