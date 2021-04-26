COVID-19: Noida Metro services to remain suspended during weekend curfew

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Monday (April 26, 2021) that it will suspending its metro operations at Noida and Greater Noida over the weekends to discourage passenger movement during the weekend lockdown.

"To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, NMRC has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday & Sunday," said NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The decision was taken amid a spike in COVID-19 case in Uttar Pradesh.

Meawhile, the state has recorded 33,574 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths, and 26,719 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,04,199 active cases in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a night curfew and weekend lockdown in all districts of the state to curb the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 related deaths, with around 15 people succumbing to the disease in the past day, as per official data. The district now has a death toll of 169 with a mortality rate of 0.46 per cent.

The district also recorded 655 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally of cases to 36,645, while the active caseload reached 6,300.

The recovery rate of patients dropped marginally to 82.34 per cent from 82.69 per cent the previous day, the numbers showed.