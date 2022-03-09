Diesel generator sets older than 15 years likely to be scrapped in Noida

New Delhi: In order to improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR, diesel generator (DG) sets older than 15 years are likely to be scrapped in Noida.

According to a report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which functions to control and abate air pollution in the country, has proposed to reduce pollution from DG sets in the region under a three-pronged strategy and one of the three strategies includes scrapping gensets older than 15 years.

The Board has also reportedly proposed to make it mandatory for DG sets with a capacity of up to 800kW to be retrofitted with emission control devices.

It is noteworthy that air pollution is an increasing menace across Delhi-NCR and amongst the point sources of emissions, generators using different fuels are a prominent source.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has so far issued 61 directions and 7 advisories to various agencies concerned in the NCR including State Governments, GNCTD, Punjab Government and various bodies of the Central and State Governments in the region, laying down responsibilities and concrete steps to abate pollution and ameliorate air quality in the region.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM), in association with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), held discussions towards amelioration of air quality in the NCR during the second day of the 'Dialogue towards Clean Air' session on Tuesday (March 8).

The discussions revolved around the shift to cleaner fuels like PNG in the industries and transport sector; the road map for PNG network, infrastructure and supply in the entire NCR; E-mobility as a potential solution for addressing vehicular pollution; ways to reduce emissions from the vehicles in the transport sector; and regulation of emission from large scale use of DG sets.

'Avoid shortcuts', Centre tells farmers on stubble burning

During the session, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, spoke on the issue of stubble burning and appealed to all the farmers to not go for 'shortcut' as short-cut always cuts short.

इसका असर भी दिख रहा है। इसमें नगर वन योजना व नेशनल एयर क्लीन प्रोग्राम जैसी योजनाएं कारगर भूमिका निभा रही हैं। साथ ही स्वच्छ पवन-नील गगन, के संकल्प में जनभागीदारी भी बढ़ानी है। इसमें "सबका प्रयास" जरूरी है। @moefcc — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) March 8, 2022

"If we all move ahead together in making our environment clean then it will serve as a great service to our mother nature. If we don’t care for our mother nature then it will not care for us as well. It is every citizen’s responsibility to work for the betterment of air surrounding them. We as citizens of India hold the sole responsibility of looking after our mother nature," he said.

