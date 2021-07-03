हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Real estate properties

DM Noida releases list of disputed properties; homebuyers alert!

As per the official order, the seizure happened after real estate builders had failed to comply with the orders of the real estate regulatory authority (RERA) to submit the land dues. 

DM Noida releases list of disputed properties; homebuyers alert!

Real estate properties worth Rs 344.23 crore belonging to 32 real estate developers were seized by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration over the non-payment of dues. This includes 162 flats, 6 plots, 5 shops and 28 luxury villas.

Issuing a notice to as many as 201 properties in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar DM has appealed to the homebuyers to not buy these properties.

As per the official order, the seizure happened after real estate builders had failed to comply with the orders of the real estate regulatory authority (RERA) to submit the land dues. 

The order issued by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vandita Shrivastava stated that these properties would soon be sold on e-auction to get the money that the developers owe to the government.

22 real estate properties were seized from Dadri in Greater Noida. Many defaulter builders have constructed their projects, especially in Greater Noida West.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Real estate propertiesNoidaGautam Buddha NagarRERA
Next
Story

Noida market association urges authorities to regulate crowd, ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid closure fear

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day