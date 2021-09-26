हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida police

Fake job racket busted in Noida, 7 arrested; desktops and laptops recovered

The gang used to access information from a website to reach out to people and take money from them on the pretext of providing jobs in MNCs.

Fake job racket busted in Noida, 7 arrested; desktops and laptops recovered
Photo: Noida Police

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Noida police on Saturday arrested a gang of seven people for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs. As per information shared by Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh, the accused used to access information from a website to reach out to people and take money from them on the pretext of providing jobs in Multi-National Companies (MNCs).

"We have recovered a laptop, a few pre-used SIM cards, and mobile phones from them," stated Singh.

"Currently, we are going through the previous records of the accused to find out the actual number of frauds they have done," he added.

Singh also informed that all the accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

