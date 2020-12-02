Farmers' protests: If you're travelling from Noida to Delhi, check this traffic advisory

Noida: The traffic across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in the past one week has been badly affected due to the farmers' protests against the new farm laws at the borders.

Due to the protests that entered into the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday (December 2, 2020), several routes on the borders have been either closed or diverted by police officials.

Here are the routes that have been advised by the Noida Traffic Police:

1. Commuters using Noida-Greater Noida express-way to enter Delhi should use the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) or Kalindi Kunj route.

2. Commuters using Noida-Greater Noida express-way to enter Delhi, Ghaziabad or Noida should use the Mahamaya flyover, Filmcity flyover or the DND.

3. Commuters using Noida-Greater Noida express-way to enter Delhi, Ghaziabad or Noida should use the Mahamaya flyover or the Filmcity flyover to go to New Ashok Nagar, Vasundhara, Kondli, NIB, Model Town and Chhajarsi using the DSC Marg.

The Noida Traffic Police also advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

They have also provided a helpline number - 9971009001.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and also demanded that the central government call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws. They also threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met.

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, at the third round of talks with the union leaders of the agitating farmers, the Union Ministers conveyed to the farmers the benefits of the Acts brought to improve the agricultural sector. The farmers` representatives, however, termed the laws as contrary to their interests.

The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive.

Now, all eyes are on the fourth round of talks that is scheduled on Thursday to break the deadlock.

