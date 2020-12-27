Gautam Budh Nagar Police's guidelines for 2021 New Year's eve celebrations; check list

Gautam Budh Nagar: The Gautam Budh Nagar police issued guidelines for the celebrations of New Year 2021. Police Commissioner Alok Singh cautioned the residents the threat of the novel coronavirus has not been averted and advised all citizens to celebrate New Year's program in their homes with the aim of making themselves safe from the infection.

For people intending to hold New Year's celebratory party the Police commissioner has released a guideline which icludes obtaining a permission from the respective DCPs, complaince of COVID-19 rules and other stringent measures have been undertaken.

Here's the guidelines issued by the police:

1. Have to obtain permission for organising New Year's program from their respective DCP.

2. The organiser will have to provide his name, address and active mobile number.

3. Strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocol has to be ensured in the proposed New Year event.

4. More than 100 people will not be allowed to participate in the event.

5. The organizer will have to provide and estimated number of the people participating in the program.

6. The organisers will have to ensuring that the court's orders on the use of DJ and sound system during the program is upheld.

The police has assured that there will the entire police commissionerate will be on active duty during the New Year's day celebrations to thwart untoward activities.

Also, the police will be using drone cameras for surveillance. The police warned that it will take strict action against those who break the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Section 144 is in place since December 6 till January 2, 2021 in view of the upcoming Christamas and the New year celebrations.