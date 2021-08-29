हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida metro

Good news for Noida Metro travellers, NMRC increases fast trains' stoppages to four more stations

The step was taken keeping in view the popular public demand.

Good news for Noida Metro travellers, NMRC increases fast trains' stoppages to four more stations
File Photo

Noida: Starting August 31, the "fast trains" of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will stop at four more stations between the twin cities during peak hours on weekdays, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Sunday.

However, the trains would continue to skip five of the 10 stations that they did not stop at earlier during the peak hours, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

The NMRC operates "fast trains" during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) on weekdays. These trains skip 10 stations with a low average ridership between Noida and Greater Noida.

The decision faced flak from residents, who staged protests and questioned the public transporter's move.

The NMRC had added Noida Sector 81 to the list of stoppages for the fast trains on August 2, while the situation remained unchanged at the nine other stations.

"Keeping in view the popular public demand, non-stoppage stations by the fast trains have been reviewed by the NMRC. The fast trains will start stopping at Sector-50, Sector-101, Sector-83 and Sector-143 stations with effect from August 31 (Tuesday)," Maheshwari said.

"However, five stations namely Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147 and Sector-148 will continue to be skipped by fast trains. There will be no other change in train timings, headway etc.," she added.

Maheshwari said fast train services will not run on weekends and holidays. 

