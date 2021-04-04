If you plan to travel to Delhi or NCR today, read this before driving out

Noida: The traffic movement is likely to be hit in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday (April 4, 2021) as the officials have increased security and put in strict measures in view of the recent protests by the farmers on the Chilla route between Delhi and Noida.

The protests on Friday by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan had disrupted the traffic flow and led to the sudden closure of the route.

"The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling," a Noida Traffic Police official had told PTI.

The route, however, was re-opened for normal traffic movement in about an hour, but, the same scenario can also be expected on Sunday.

So, if you're planning to travel to Delhi or NCR today, prefer using the DND or the Kalindi Kunj route.

This is to be noted that Singhu, Ghazipur and several other borders of Delhi with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been hit due to the ongoing farmers protests against Centre's farm laws namely Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.