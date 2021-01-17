हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Mahesh Sharma, first MP to take COVID-19 vaccine jab, feeling fine after 24 hours

The BJP MP said that the COVID-19 vaccine is 'completely safe'.

Mahesh Sharma, first MP to take COVID-19 vaccine jab, feeling fine after 24 hours
Photo: Twitter@dr_maheshsharma

Noida: Mahesh Sharma, the first MP to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab, on Sunday (January 17, 2021) said that he's feeling fine even after 24 hours.

"It's been more than 24 hours now and I've got no problem or any kind of reaction," Sharma told Zee News.

He added that the COVID-19 vaccine is 'completely safe' and said that it's because Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes whatever work he does.

"That is why he has appealed to the general public to get vaccinated," said Uttar Pradesh's Gautambuddh Nagar MP.

The 61-year-old who is also a doctor got vaccinated at Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am.

The former Union minister was kept in observation for 30 minutes at the hospital after he was inoculated.

"The beginning of the end for COVID-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination programme. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for the coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 393 healthcare workers including 221 men and 172 women, got inoculated in Gautambuddh Nagar on the first day of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

(With inputs from news agency)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Mahesh Sharma
Next
Story

Greater Noida: Multi-vehicle pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to fog
  • 1,05,57,985Confirmed
  • 1,52,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M42S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far