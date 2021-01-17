Mahesh Sharma, first MP to take COVID-19 vaccine jab, feeling fine after 24 hours

Noida: Mahesh Sharma, the first MP to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab, on Sunday (January 17, 2021) said that he's feeling fine even after 24 hours.

"It's been more than 24 hours now and I've got no problem or any kind of reaction," Sharma told Zee News.

He added that the COVID-19 vaccine is 'completely safe' and said that it's because Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes whatever work he does.

"That is why he has appealed to the general public to get vaccinated," said Uttar Pradesh's Gautambuddh Nagar MP.

The 61-year-old who is also a doctor got vaccinated at Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am.

The former Union minister was kept in observation for 30 minutes at the hospital after he was inoculated.

"The beginning of the end for COVID-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination programme. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for the coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 393 healthcare workers including 221 men and 172 women, got inoculated in Gautambuddh Nagar on the first day of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

(With inputs from news agency)