Rohit Gupta

Noida businessman killed in BMW car crash

A 34-year-old businessman Rohit Gupta was killed here early Saturday when the BMW he was driving rammed a roadside tree after hitting a barricade, police said.

The accident happened at the Sector 93 red light when he was returning to his ATS Village home in Sector 93 from Sector 105 side. 

A police official in Phase 2 said Gupta, who belonged to Bulandshahr, lost control of the car after hitting a barricading and crashed into a tree. 

He was apparently driving at a high speed and died on the spot.

Based on his identity cards, his family was informed of the tragedy and his body was sent for autopsy.

