Noida: Car robbery close to District Magistrate's office shocks residents

Noida: In a shocking incident reported from Noida, a man was captured on camera stealing cars parked from inside a society. Notably, this incident took place just 40 meters away from District Magistrate's office.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at around 6.00 am, the whole thing was recorded on a CCTV camera.

The video shows the man breaking the central locks of the car, the robber had even driven to crime scene along with two of his accomplices who were waiting for him in a car while he broke the locks of the cars.

The car owner has filed a police complaint and the local police are investigating the case. The incident has shocked everyone and a sense of insecurity is spreading among the residents.

"The vehicle was parked outside my house on the doorstep of the DM office on the night of March 10 and was found missing the next morning. How unfair that you should be victimized by the unkindness of another! No one can think of this level of vandalism, such type of crimes makes victims feel terribly violated helpless and it is very disheartening," said the car owner Ashutosh.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place in this locality. Earlier, four cars were jacked off from the same society. Thieves have become fearless and don't fear being caught.

India is among the countries with the highest number of car thefts that takes place every year. Not only the car owners, but car thieves also give nightmares to the car insurance companies as they have to pay a hefty amount to the owners to offset the loss.