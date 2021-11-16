हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
noida pollution

Noida, Ghaziabad continue to witness very poor air quality

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Noida's Sector 62 and Ghaziabad's Indirapuram recorded the worst air quality index.

Noida, Ghaziabad continue to witness very poor air quality
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The residents of Noida and Ghaziabad continued to gasp for breath on Tuesday (November 26, 2021) morning as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Noida's Sector 62 and Ghaziabad's Indirapuram recorded the worst AQI.

At 7 AM on Tuesday, Noida's Sector 62 AQI was at 418 while Ghaziabad's Indirapuram saw an AQI of 366.

Sector 1 in Noida saw an AQI of 358 and Sector 25 reported an AQI of 362. Vasundhara and Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 356 and 305 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Monday have said that the air quality in Delhi-NCR is not going to see any improvement for another three days. 

On Monday evening, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 353, Noida's at 338, Ghaziabad's at 335, Gurugram's at 332 and Faridabad's at 319. 

The development comes amid the Supreme Court directing the Centre to call an emergency meeting on Tuesday to decide on measures like stopping non-essential constructions, transport and power plants by Tuesday evening.

The apex court on Monday had also taken note of the Centre's submission that stubble burning is not a major contributor to Delhi's air pollution and suggested that the city focus on dust, industry and vehicular emissions.

(With agency inputs)

