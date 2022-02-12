Noida issues new Covid-19 guidelines, allows restaurants and malls to reopen from today

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration on Friday announced relaxation in some curbs such as reopening restaurants and malls and reducing night curfew hours.

"As the number of active Covid cases have become less than 1,000 in Gautam Budh Nagar, previously applicable restrictions shall be lifted from February 12," District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said.

The night curfew shall now start from 11 PM and continue till 5 AM instead of the 10 PM to 6 AM duration which was imposed last month when the number of active cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

Gyms and swimming pools that were closed in compliance with state government directives for districts with over 1,000 active cases can reopen now.

"Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls can now open," Yathiraj said.

He also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 57 new coronavirus cases and 223 recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 844.

The number of active cases in the district was below 1,000 for the first time since January 5 this year. A total of 488 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in the district so far.

(With agency inputs)

