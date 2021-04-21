Noida man arrested for black marketing Remdesivir drug, 105 vials seized

Noida: A man was arrested by Noida Police on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in black marketing of anti-viral Remdesivir drug as shortage of the crucial drug has been reported due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The accused, Rachit Ghai was held by officials of the Crime Branch team and the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday. As many as 105 vials of Remdesivir injections and Rs 1.54 lakh cash was recovered from him.

The accused was arrested from DPS School, Noida. The consignment was being sold from Noida to Delhi and Chandigarh.

According to the police, Ghai would sell the Remdesivir medicine for Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 to people in need of the medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

An FIR has been lodged registered against the accused under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.