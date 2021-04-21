हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Noida man arrested for black marketing Remdesivir drug, 105 vials seized

The Noida Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man allegedly involved in black marketing of Remdesivir amid a shortage of the crucial drug in market due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Noida man arrested for black marketing Remdesivir drug, 105 vials seized

Noida: A man was arrested by Noida Police on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in black marketing of anti-viral Remdesivir drug as shortage of the crucial drug has been reported due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The accused, Rachit Ghai was held by officials of the Crime Branch team and the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday. As many as 105 vials of Remdesivir injections and Rs 1.54 lakh cash was recovered from him. 

Remdesivir, coronavirus

The accused was arrested from DPS School, Noida. The consignment was being sold from Noida to Delhi and Chandigarh.

According to the police, Ghai would sell the Remdesivir medicine for Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 to people in need of the medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

An FIR has been lodged registered against the accused under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19remdesivir
Next
Story

Noida gasps for oxygen, hospitals complain of shortage of supply amid rising COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT7M28S

Nashik: 11 patients on ventilator die due to oxygen leakage