Noida

Noida: Not segregated dry and wet waste? Garbage won’t be picked from your homes

The Noida authority has directed AG Enviro Infra Projects, the door-to-door garbage collection agency in Noida, to no longer accept unsegregated waste from homes from March 20. 

Representational image

The Noida authority has directed AG Enviro Infra Projects, the door-to-door garbage collection agency in Noida, to no longer accept unsegregated waste from homes from March 20. AG Enviro has already modified its 201 primary waste collection vehicles in order to facilitate separate collection of dry and wet waste.

The Noida authority’s decision to no longer collect mixed waste was taken during a review meeting on Thursday. It also asked AG Enviro to send 100 MT of dry waste to two material recovery facility (MRF) operators each day so that they could be further processed. 

The authority officials said that AG Enviro has set up weighbridges at 17 of the 20 compactor stations in the district and has committed to install weighbridges on the rest three by March 15. Compactor stations crush waste material into a smaller volume that can be easily transported, while weighbridges enable fixing a weight to the compacted waste.

Many residents’ welfare associations (RWA) said that residents have now gained awareness regarding waste segregation over the last two years, and now they segregate dry and wet waste in their households, but processing wet waste is still a challenge for them.

 

