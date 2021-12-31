Noida police carries out intensive security drill on New Year's eve

Noida: The Noida Police on Friday (December 31) conducted foot marches and checks across markets, shopping malls, metro stations and other public places in the city to review security arrangements on New Year's eve, officials said.

Besides police personnel, specialised Pinaka commandos and dog squads were also roped in for the intensive checking that also covered congested city lanes as well metal detectors installed in private establishments, the officials said.

The police also raised awareness among the public about the surge in COVID-19 cases and the night curfew, which begins at 11 pm, and said efforts were being made to enforce the restrictions strictly.

"The drill was carried out on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh under supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Ankita Sharma and ACP (Noida 2 ) Rajneesh Verma," a police spokesperson said.

ACP Ankita Sharma said occasions like New Year or New Year's eve become vulnerable to anti-social activities since crowds gather at public places for celebrations.

"Hence, comprehensive checking was done at shopping malls, metro stations, markets and other public places. A decoy was also sent to some shops and malls in a surprise check of their security installments, which were found working well. Their metal detectors were also found functional," Sharma said.

Some suspicious-looking persons who were found during the checks were questioned by police, she said. The officer said a night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am on the basis of the new guidelines of the UP government for the coronavirus pandemic and police will take strict action against those flouting the norms.

Live TV