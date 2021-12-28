Noida Police invites suggestions on women safety on its email, social media handle

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has invited suggestions from residents of Noida and Greater Noida for effective law and order measures, which include increasing police patrolling and pickets. The police initiative is to improve women safety this ongoing winter season, said a PTI report.

According to an official spokesperson, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has issued instructions to launch a campaign for women safety.

The Noida and Greater Noida residents can put forth their suggestions on Twitter at the police handle @noidapolice via e-mail at "mailto:dcp-polws.Gb@up.Gov.In" dcp-polws.Gb@up.Gov.In and at the women's cell helpline 9870395200, the official said.

"A campaign will be carried out over the next few days for taking suggestions and feedback from the resident's vis a vis increasing police patrolling, setting up more pickets etc for women safety under the supervision of Women and Child Safety unit head Deputy Commissioner Vrinda Shukla," the police spokesperson is quoted as saying by the PTI report.

The spokesperson added, "Based on the feedback, patrolling and pickets would be increased on all such sections and wherever deemed necessary for preventive action by the police."

According to the police commissionerate, several working women face inconvenience at desolate or unlit road stretches while returning from work in the evening, as the sun sets early during winters and sometimes due to foggy weather conditions.

The campaign will continue for the next few days and the Mahila Swayam Siddha team, a specialised bike-borne team of women police personnel, will take effective measures on the basis of the suggestions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad account for one-third of active Covid cases in UP

More than one-third of the active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are concentrated in the two districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to official data.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has 324 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data shared by the state health department on Monday. It further said that Ghaziabad has 57 active cases, while Gautam Buddh Nagar has 56 and the two districts account for 34.87 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

