Noida

'Pure Gold': Netizens in awe of 19-year-old's midnight run in Noida - WATCH to know why

On being asked why he runs, the Almora boy said that he is preparing to join the Indian Army. 

Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: A 19-year-old boy has set social media on fire after a video of his midnight run in Noida was shared by national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri. Captioned "This is PURE GOLD", the 2:20-minute-long clip uploaded on Sunday (March 20) evening shows, Pradeep Mehra, who hails from Uttarakhand, running home from work after his shift at a food chain in Noida Sector 16. 

Despite Vinod Kapri offering him a lift, the young man insisted that he prefers to run home, which is 10 km from his workplace, because he doesn't get time to run otherwise.

"Why don't you run in the morning?", asked Kapri, to which, Pradeep answered that he has to wake up and cook in the mornings.

On being asked where is his parents, the boy tells that his mother is back home and is hospitalised.

When the filmmaker says that this clip is going to go viral, the boy replies, "Who is going to recognize me." 

"I'm not doing anything wrong even if it goes viral," Pradeep Mehra, who has now become an overnight Internet sensation, added.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also praised Pradeep. 

The video has so far garnered over 3 million views on Twitter and has been liked by more than 1.37 lakh people. 

