Suhas LY

Tokyo 2020: Confident of clinching medal, says Noida DM Suhas LY after securing Paralympics berth

Suhas LY during 2018 Asian Para Games

New Delhi: Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY on Friday (July 16, 2021) said that he is 'confident of clinching a medal' after being selected in the seven-member Para Badminton squad that will make its debut at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next month. 

Suhas L Yathiraj, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, has been granted the quota in men's singles SL4. 

"Being the DM of Noida, it was a very challenging time during the Pandemic. But I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time to it. I am very much confident to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020," Suhas LY expressed.

This is to be noted that the Para-Badminton will make its debut at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) granted two bipartite quotas to the country.

Besides Suhas LY, Manoj Sarkar has also made the cut in men's singles SL3 and will be joining the team led by world no 1 Pramod Bhagat.

"It was a dream true to qualify for the Paralympics especially when the sport was making its debut," Sarkar said.

Chief national coach Gaurav Khanna said that it's wonderful to have a strong presence at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. 

"Indian para shuttlers are doing very well in international events including Asian Para Games and World Championships, and now this is the time to lead the show in the Paralympics. It's great to have two shuttlers each in the men's SL3 category and men's SL4 category which enhances our medal prospects. We wish to have the gold and silver in both the categories," he added.

The Team:

Men's singles: Pramod Bhagat (SL3), Manoj Sarkar (SL3), Tarun Dhillon (SL4), Suhas L. Yathiraj (SL4), Krishna Nagar (SH6)

Women's doubles: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli (SL3-SU5) 
 

