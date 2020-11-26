Uttar Pradesh issues new COVID-19 guidelines for marriages, events in Noida

Noida: The coronavirus is spreading its footsteps in Noida once again, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the adjoining Delhi. To curb the spread of the infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has adopted a strict approach.

Apart from random coronavirus testing on the Noida-Delhi border, now only 100 people will be allowed to attend the wedding and other functions and no events can be held without the permission of the city administration.

In such a situation, the organizers of the event will have to give information on the 'Email ID' of the DM and Police Commissioner. In such a situation, if more people join the ceremony without permission, then the government has ordered the fine.

For permission, the organizers can send mail to city.mag.noida@gmail.com and ad.cplogbn@gmail.com. Apart from this, it will be mandatory to sanitize the venue before and after any program. Social distancing will also have to be followed by the use of face masks during the program.

In fact, Allahabad High Court has ordered 24-hour drone cameras in the six highest corona-infected districts in the state. The names of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Gautam Budh Nagar are included in six districts.

That is, it will be mandatory to apply a mask here. The court said that the drone will be monitored for at least the next 30 days. During this time it will not be allowed to sell food and beverages in the open.

