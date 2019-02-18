हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama attack

Complete shutdown in Guwahati to mourn death of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama attack

With shops and banks closed, fewer people were seen within the vicinity of the city, which otherwise remains abuzz with activities.

Shops remain closed in Guwahati to protest Pulwama terror attack: IANS photo

Guwahati: The entire city market on Monday observed a complete shutdown to mourn the death of 40 CRPF jawans in a dastardly terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

"It is our way of paying respect to our martyred soldiers. Despite a day’s business loss, we stand united with the country and express our grief over the loss of so many soldiers in a gruesome terror attack," said a trader.

In one of the most deadly attacks on security personnel in the last 30 years in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy in Pulwama’s Awantipora area.

The attack was orchestrated by Pakistan based terror outfit JeM. 

