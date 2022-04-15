हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake was felt at 06:56 hours at 1176 km kilometres North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Siang: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh at 6.56 am on Friday. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake was felt at 06:56 hours at 1176 km kilometres North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 and Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

 

 

There are no reports of any injury or damage to property so far.  

In another development, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China`s Qinghai Province on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor occurred at 9:26 am (Beijing time) today, according to Xinhua News Agency. The epicentre was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Earthquakeearthquake in Arunachal PradeshPanginEarthquake today
Next
Story

Amit Shah announces reduction in disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: The devastation of Ukraine did not satisfy Putin's heart