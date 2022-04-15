Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Siang: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh at 6.56 am on Friday. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake was felt at 06:56 hours at 1176 km kilometres North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 and Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at around 6:56am, 1176km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

There are no reports of any injury or damage to property so far.

In another development, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China`s Qinghai Province on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor occurred at 9:26 am (Beijing time) today, according to Xinhua News Agency. The epicentre was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua.

No casualties have been reported so far.

