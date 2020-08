GANGTOK: A major landslide hit Sikkim’s Jorethang on Thursday. According to initial reports, the IPCA Laboratory in Mazhitar, Jorethang was badly damaged due to the landslide.

A house was also completely washed away due to the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

The road formation connecting DANs Energy Power Station to NH Jorethang Namchi has also been washed out due to heavy rainfall.

Here's the amount of rainfall received by West Bengal and Sikkim till now.