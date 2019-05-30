Sikkim CM Golay distributes portfolios to his ministers

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay on Thursday distributed portfolios to his 11 ministers, three days after they were sworn-in.

As per the notification issued by the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister will keep the important portfolios of Home and Finance with him and any other department not assigned to any minister.

Kunga Nima Lepcha has been given charge of the Human Resources Development, Law & Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Land Revenue and Disaster Management departments.

Sonam Lama has been allocated Rural Management and Development, Panchayati Raj and Cooperative and Ecclesiastical departments.

Bedu Singh Panth has got Tourism and Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industries Departments, while Dr Mani Kumar Sharma has been given Health Care, Human Services and Family Welfare, Social Justice, Empowerment and Welfare departments.

Arun Upreti has been allotted Urban Development and Housing Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, while Samdup Lepcha will be the new minister in- charge of Public Works (Road and Bridges), Cultural Affairs and Heritage departments.

Lok Nath Sharma has been allocated Food Security and Agriculture Development & Horticulture Development & Cash Crops Development, Live Stock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services and Information and Public Relations and Printing departments, while Mingma, Narbu Sherpa has been given Energy & Power and Labour departments.

Karma Loday Bhutia will be the new Forest, Environment & Wild Life Management, Mines, Minerals & Geology and Science and Technology minister, while Bhim Hang Limboo has been given Water Supply & Public Health Engineering and Water Resources and River Development departments.

Sanjit Kharel got Public Works (Building and Housing ) and Transport departments.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

The Pawan Chamling government was ousted by the SKM after over 24 years.