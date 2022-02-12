हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sikkim

The Sikkim government has issued an order that reads, "the decision to lift the restriction was taken after the state noted a significant decline in the COVID-19 cases." 

Sikkim lifts restrictions as Covid-19 cases drop significantly

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has announced the restrictions will be lifted in the state after a ‘significant decline in the Covid-19 cases. The Sikkim government has issued an order that reads, "the decision to lift the restriction was taken after the state noted a significant decline in the COVID-19 cases." 

"Markets, shops, and commercial establishments shall function as normal. All educational institutions shall function as per guidelines. No restrictions on social, political, religious & sports-related gatherings," reads the order. 

The Sikkim government also asked its civilians to exercise caution in the ongoing pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sikkim lodged 541 active cases. 

