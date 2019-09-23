close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

10 killed, several inured as passenger vehicles collide in Assam's Sivasagar

The incident took place at Thaora Dol in Demow when two passenger vehicles travelling in opposite direction collided head on.

10 killed, several inured as passenger vehicles collide in Assam&#039;s Sivasagar
Representational image

Guwahati: At least ten people died and eight others were badly injured in a tragic road mishap at Demow in Upper Assam`s Sivasagar district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Thaora Dol in Demow when two passenger vehicles travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on.

Police said that while four people died on the spot, six others were declared brought dead by the hospital.

"Eight seriously injured people have been shifted to different hospitals including the education college at Dibrugah," Police said adding that as it was raining in the area the passengers vehicles must have lost control and met with the accident.

Locals said that the accident took place when a passenger vehicle going to Jorhat collided head on with a passenger bus going to Dibrugarh. The impact was huge as the front side of the passenger vehicle got completely damaged, locals added.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed grief over the accident and has asked the Transport Commissioner Virendra Mittal to launch a probe.

The Chief Minister has also asked the department concerned to extend all possible help to the injured.

Tags:
AssamUpper AssamDemowSivasagarAssam mishapAssam accident
Next
Story

Ex-Bodo militant leader wants to bring NDFB(S) to talks

Must Watch

PT7M50S

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists arrested for murder of BJP, RSS leaders in Kishtwar