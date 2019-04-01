हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manipur

Two militants arrested in Manipur districts: Cops

Two militants were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, police said.

Two militants arrested in Manipur districts: Cops
Representational image

Imphal: Two militants were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, police said on Monday.

One active cadre of banned underground outfit Hmar People's Convention (Democratic)- LK, a fraction of Hmar People's Democratic Convention (HPDC) was arrested from Chassad Avenue area in Imphal East district Monday, said a press release issued by PRO, Manipur police.

One active member of Kangleipak Communists Party (KCP) was arrested by a team of Manipur police commandos while conducting checking at Bishnupur bazar in Bishnupur district on March 25, the release added. 

Tags:
ManipurImphalBishnupurHmar People Convention
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to make poll pitch in Northeast on Saturday

Must Watch

PT34M

India Ka DNA 2019: 'India's DNA has always been about hardworking people' says Smriti Irani