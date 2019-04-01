Two militants arrested in Manipur districts: Cops

Imphal: Two militants were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, police said on Monday.

One active cadre of banned underground outfit Hmar People's Convention (Democratic)- LK, a fraction of Hmar People's Democratic Convention (HPDC) was arrested from Chassad Avenue area in Imphal East district Monday, said a press release issued by PRO, Manipur police.

One active member of Kangleipak Communists Party (KCP) was arrested by a team of Manipur police commandos while conducting checking at Bishnupur bazar in Bishnupur district on March 25, the release added.