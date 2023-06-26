topStoriesenglish2626970
10 Killed, Several Injured As Two Buses Collide Head-On In Odisha's Ganjam

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur for treatment.

Ganjam: At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur for treatment.

According to the news agency ANI, the District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida told reporters that all those injured in the accident have been rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," Dibya Jyoti Parida said while talking to the reporters.

More details are awaited. 

