500-year-old temple, submerged in river Mahanadi, resurfaces in Odisha’s Nayagarh

NEW DELHI: A 500-year-old temple, which was submerged in river Mahanadi long ago, has been found in Odisha’s Nayagarh district. The ancient temple is believed to be dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

A team of archaeologists of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) claimed that they have discovered an ancient submerged temple in the Mahanadi upstream from Cuttack.

The lost ancient temple was located after several attempts by Project Assistant Deepak Kumar Nayak of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

According to reports, the top of the submerged temple was discovered mid-river near Baideswar in the Padmavati village near Nayagarh.

According to the archaeologists, the 60-feet-long temple, which belongs to Lord Gopinath, dates back to late 15th or early 16th century.

The ancient temple was built using the Mastaka style of construction.

The place where the temple was found was regarded as ‘Satapatana’. Padmabati village was part of Satapatana which is a combination of seven villages.

According to the researchers, the entire village was submerged as the river changed its course due to flooding some 150 years back.

The local villagers claim that there are around 22 temples in the area which are submerged but only ‘mastaka’ of the ancient temple was visible for some years as it was the tallest.

The ‘mastaka’ of the ancient temple was spotted nearly 11 years back. Due to changing water level in the river, the ‘mastaka’ was seen by many last year.

Cofirming the development, Lagnajit Rout, sub-collector, Nayagarh, said that an ancient temple which had submerged in the waters of Mahanadi, has been found.

He further said that the villagers have been asked not to venture in the river to see the temple.