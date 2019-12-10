72-yr-old tribal woman forced to live in toilet for 3 years in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A 72-year-old tribal woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has been residing in a toilet for the last three years after failing to get accommodation from the state government.

The woman has been identified as Draupadi Behera. An ANI report that the woman has been living there with her family, including her grandson and daughter. And while she cooks and sleeps inside the toilet, her family sleeps outside.

The toilet has been constructed by the Kanika village administration.

Odisha: A 72-year-old widowed tribal woman, Draupadi Behera has been living in a toilet for the last 3 years in Mayurbhanj. Budhuram Puty, Sarpanch says, "I have no power to build a house for her. If a house comes through any of the schemes, we will provide it to her". (9.12.19) pic.twitter.com/CzJq988SQn — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

The woman has in the past raked up the issue before the authorities following which she was promised to be provided with an accommodation. However, she told the news agency that she has been still waiting for a house of her own.

On the other hand, Sarpanch of the village, Budhuram Puty said that he has no power to construct a house for her and that she will be provided one when the order to construct additional house comes through a scheme.